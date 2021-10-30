Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $182.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.36. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 34.8% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

