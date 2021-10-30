Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.100-$4.130 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.10-$4.13 EPS.

Shares of RSG traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,668,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average of $116.22. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $87.08 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

