RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of RESAAS Services stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.70. 25,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RESAAS Services has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $50.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of -0.23.

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. RESAAS Services had a negative net margin of 406.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,659.28%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Resaas Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages.

