Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nabors Industries Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nabors Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($54.71) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($58.81). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($10.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($9.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($8.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($7.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($7.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($32.62) EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 32.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($22.81) EPS.

NBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE NBR opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $844.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average of $95.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 559.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

