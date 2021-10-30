Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

