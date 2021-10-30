ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ResMed stock traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.91. 889,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,349. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total transaction of $2,204,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,042.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,410 shares of company stock worth $14,356,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.44.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

