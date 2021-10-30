Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

ROIC stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after buying an additional 26,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

