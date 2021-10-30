Reviewing Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) & Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED)

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) and Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Predictive Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Imago BioSciences and Predictive Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imago BioSciences N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A Predictive Technology Group $24.44 million 1.23 -$85.77 million N/A N/A

Imago BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Predictive Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Imago BioSciences and Predictive Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imago BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Predictive Technology Group -355.43% -122.36% -69.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Imago BioSciences and Predictive Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imago BioSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Predictive Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Imago BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.21%. Given Imago BioSciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Imago BioSciences is more favorable than Predictive Technology Group.

Summary

Imago BioSciences beats Predictive Technology Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

About Predictive Technology Group

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. engages in the development, commercialization of discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic and pharmaceutical therapeutic and human cells, tissues, and human cellular and tissue-based products. It operates through the Human Cell and Tissues Products; and Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

