Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €113.27 ($133.26).

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €83.84 ($98.64) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 1-year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €82.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.80.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

