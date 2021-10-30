RioDeFi Trading Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a market cap of $19.05 million and approximately $20.12 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0655 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00239514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00097268 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 291,000,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.