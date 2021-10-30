Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on December 15th

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Robert Half International has raised its dividend payment by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Robert Half International has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $113.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.