Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on December 15th

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.
Robert Half International has raised its dividend payment by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Robert Half International has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.
Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $113.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $114.98.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.
In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
