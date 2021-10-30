Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HOOD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.35 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.81.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.26. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,595 shares of company stock valued at $9,611,931 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $356,000. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $192,573,000. Finally, KPCB DGF III Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $103,696,000.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

