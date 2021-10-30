Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.75 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will report earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.65 and the highest is $4.01. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $14.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.11 to $15.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.92 to $16.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $487.87. The stock had a trading volume of 360,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,577. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $470.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.