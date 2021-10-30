Roth Capital Increases Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $74.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Impinj stock opened at $69.72 on Thursday. Impinj has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.57.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $86,209.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $40,179.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $555,686 in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Impinj by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 1,089.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Impinj by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

