Rotten Market Capitalization Achieves $296,917.93 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, Rotten has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Rotten coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a market capitalization of $296,917.93 and $361.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rotten

ROT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 117,795,995 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

