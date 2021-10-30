Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €43.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($49.29) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.49 ($49.99).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €37.42 ($44.02) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a twelve month high of €41.88 ($49.27). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

