Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,300 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.50% from the company’s current price.

RDSB has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,148.64 ($28.07).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,685 ($22.01) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 894.45 ($11.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The company has a market cap of £130.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,524.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,421.11.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

