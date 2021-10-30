Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives $50.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

RDS-A has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

RDS-A traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.92. 7,518,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

