Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $85.54 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $90.83. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHP. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,353 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

