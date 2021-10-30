SafeBlast Hits 24-Hour Volume of $352,228.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $352,228.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 235% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,468.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.88 or 0.00958014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.32 or 0.00264075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.00258797 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00032813 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002935 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

