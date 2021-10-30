SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 9.1% Higher This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $25.96 million and approximately $11,835.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,919.14 or 1.00283639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00059866 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.67 or 0.00305563 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.04 or 0.00523192 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.68 or 0.00184122 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00013562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001884 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000911 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

