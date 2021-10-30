Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $336.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.57.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $312.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $316.98.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Saia will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

