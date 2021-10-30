Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $336.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.57.
Shares of Saia stock opened at $312.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $316.98.
In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.