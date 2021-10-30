Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $273.89, but opened at $285.39. Saia shares last traded at $305.70, with a volume of 2,248 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Saia alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.57.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Saia by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Saia by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.31 and its 200 day moving average is $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.