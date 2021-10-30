Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the September 30th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the third quarter worth about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the second quarter worth about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 52.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 42,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,354. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

