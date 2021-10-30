Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SASR stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,735.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.