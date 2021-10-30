Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €106.00 by Morgan Stanley

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €102.45 ($120.53).

Shares of SAN opened at €86.43 ($101.68) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €85.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €86.18. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

