Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$40.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Saputo stock traded down C$0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching C$29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 991,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,969. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$29.46 and a 52-week high of C$42.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. The stock has a market cap of C$12.23 billion and a PE ratio of 22.77.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.9299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

