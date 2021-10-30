SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Shares of SBFG stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $18.70. 6,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,717. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SB Financial Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of SB Financial Group worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

