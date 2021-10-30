Scala (XLA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,801.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 30th. Scala has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $3,801.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scala has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00071092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00095968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,907.96 or 1.00437817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.88 or 0.06979256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00022816 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.