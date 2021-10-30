Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the September 30th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on SBGSY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

SBGSY stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 110,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.93. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

