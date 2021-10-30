Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,219 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $541,071,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $644.80.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $622.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $612.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $669.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,586 shares of company stock worth $48,393,846 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

