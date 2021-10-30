Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 174,060 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 182.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 87.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

ACM opened at $68.37 on Friday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

