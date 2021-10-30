Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $5.99 Million Investment in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 641,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 1.79% of Mesa Air Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.99. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MESA. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

