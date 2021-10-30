Scotiabank Trims Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Target Price to C$16.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MTL. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.00.

MTL opened at C$12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 17.51. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$8.84 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

