Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at SVB Leerink

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.30.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of SGEN opened at $176.33 on Wednesday. Seagen has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $202.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $3,842,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 39.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.