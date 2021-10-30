Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stepan in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $6.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.02. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

SCL stock opened at $120.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.06. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $109.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at approximately $968,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Stepan by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

