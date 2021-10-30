Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.