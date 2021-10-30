Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.36

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.36 and last traded at $84.19, with a volume of 608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $678,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 30.4% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 111,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,086 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Semtech by 19.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 427,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,317,000 after acquiring an additional 68,713 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 30.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 411,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 95,153 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Semtech by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

