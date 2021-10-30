Semux Market Capitalization Achieves $79,100.13 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Semux has a total market capitalization of $79,100.13 and $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Semux has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

