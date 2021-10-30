Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Up 78.7% in October

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,900 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the September 30th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE ASAI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. 104,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,953. Sendas Distribuidora has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.0432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

