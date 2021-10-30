ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

NOW traded up $10.06 on Friday, reaching $697.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,722. The company has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.68, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $698.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $650.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.25.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $18,292,144. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ServiceNow stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.67% of ServiceNow worth $3,999,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $703.33.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

