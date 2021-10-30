Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Down 41.3% in October

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the September 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SVNDY opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. Seven & i has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $24.11.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seven & i will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

