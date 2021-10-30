SG3 Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.