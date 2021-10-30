SG3 Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $104.11.
In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
