Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Shares of SJR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.84. The company had a trading volume of 222,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,338. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

