Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Short Interest Down 55.6% in October

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHQAU. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth $432,000.

Shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.11.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

