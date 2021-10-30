SHIBA INU (SHIB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.12 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $35.63 billion and $8.12 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded up 82.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00068461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00073696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00100272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,586.66 or 0.99890100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.89 or 0.07039061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00024693 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002607 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,738,956,207,004 coins and its circulating supply is 549,095,509,738,353 coins. The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

