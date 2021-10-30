ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.57.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $213.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -139.67 and a beta of 1.31. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $66.09 and a fifty-two week high of $237.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total transaction of $440,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,094,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,552,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 200.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

