Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €89.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €183.40 ($215.76).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €131.00 ($154.12) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is €141.00 and its 200 day moving average is €151.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

