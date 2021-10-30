Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €89.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €183.40 ($215.76).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €131.00 ($154.12) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is €141.00 and its 200 day moving average is €151.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

