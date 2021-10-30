Shopify (TSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to C$2,168.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective reduced by CIBC to C$2,168.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$2,224.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2,278.40.

Shares of TSE SHOP opened at C$1,807.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$225.50 billion and a PE ratio of 75.03. Shopify has a 12 month low of C$1,140.00 and a 12 month high of C$2,075.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 15.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,836.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,706.58.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 514 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,004.24, for a total transaction of C$1,030,179.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$861,823.07.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

