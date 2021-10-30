Shopping (SPI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $922,568.00

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Shopping has a market cap of $47.59 million and $922,568.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shopping has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for about $51.35 or 0.00084182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00069928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00070449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00095442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,231.15 or 1.00376728 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,238.13 or 0.06947603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00023152 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,774 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

